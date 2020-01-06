Belton Police search for burglars who hit storage units

BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) A woman who doesn't want to be identified talked to FOX Carolina at the AAA Instant storage lot in Belton.
“There were a lot of things missing and they emptied out boxes, they tore up stuff and we had a few things missing," she said.
She says she never had a problem at the lot before and rented a storage unit there off Calhoun Road more than two years ago. However, bold burglars are now forcing her to bail.
“We pretty much gotten our stuff out," she said.
Investigators with the Belton Police Department say burglars broke into a unit, then cut through a wall to get to another and another- which didn't leave much damagae on outside doors.
“You’re not going to notice it, you need to check your unit," she said.
It's exactley what Belton Police Chief Robert Young wants renters to do too.
“We’re still trying to track down all the victims because people come and they rent the storage space, but they’re not necessarily here in Belton," Young said.
As of Monday, there are seven reported incidents from December 21- January 2.
“Crime kind of goes up because people have got stuff or they’re looking for stuff," Young said.
According to reports, thieves swiped vacuums, tools, and a package worth more than $100- those are some of the items.
“We’ve lost more than $10,000 worth of materials," Young said.
The woman says investigators found some of her things, but crooks stole a sense of her security.
“There’s some other things we really don’t know about," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.