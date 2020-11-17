BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Belton Police Department says it is searching for an armed and dangerous suspect in connection to an attempted armed robbery that took place on Monday night.
Police say that the suspect entered the Little General convenience store in Downtown Belton and pointed a pistol at the store's clerk and demanded money from the cash register.
According to the authorities, the suspect fled after the clerk informed the man that there was not much money in the register.
Belton Police say that the suspect ran up Academy St. towards Breazeale St. where he entered a small vehicle and left the scene.
If you have any information regarding the suspect, Belton Police are asking that you contact them at 864-33-8450 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
MORE NEWS: 9-year-old Jordan Gorman has been found safe after 3 days of search
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.