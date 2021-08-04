BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Someone won big in the small town of Belton playing the South Carolina Education Lottery.
The winner picked up $200,000 at the Belton Mart on N. Main St.
The winner, who didn’t want to be identified, said he was on his way to pick up his child when he stopped by the store and took a chance on a $5 Cash Frenzy scratch-off.
“This is a life changing event,” he told South Carolina Education Lottery officials.
The player overcame the odds of 1 in 750,000 to leave three top prizes of $200,000 in the $5 Cash Frenzy game.
