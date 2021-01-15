ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Civil rights and personal injury attorneys Ben Crump and Bakari Sellers held a news conference in Columbia on Friday to announce their plan to file a civil lawsuit against the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office on behalf of a sixteen-year-old girl who was shot multiple times after a chase in August 2020.
21-year-old Bryan Keith Hamilton died from a self-inflicted gunshot during the incident and one of the sheriff’s office’s K-9s, Roscoe, was fatally shot by friendly fire as well.
The attorneys said the 16-year-old girl they are representing was shot five times, and suffered “a shattered tibia, and significant wounds to her feet neck and back,” in a news release.
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office released this statement on the matter Friday morning:
Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were engaged in a vehicle pursuit on August 11, 2020 on Clemson Boulevard in Anderson. Upon the pursuit ending, deputies located the suspect vehicle and subsequently conducted a K9 track for those involved.
The K9 track led up a steep and heavily wooded embankment where two individuals were hiding. When the suspects were located, deputies believed they were engaged in an ambush situation when one of the suspects fired a handgun. Believing they were under attack, deputies returned fire, striking both suspects and K9 Roscoe at least one time.
The State Law Enforcement Division was requested to investigate the shooting incident and have provided the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office with a Letter of Declination. The letter from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office expresses that the deputies involved in this incident “used lawful and appropriate force under the circumstances.”
The sheriff's office also provided a copy of the letter that was sent to SLED from the AG's office. Read that here.
Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride also included this statement:
“As of now, we have not seen or been served with any civil litigation documents related to this incident. Our office is committed to serving the citizens of Anderson County to the best of our ability. We believe that our deputies acted in a manner that was in accordance with the situation they were faced with that evening. SLED has completed their investigation into the criminal matter surrounding the incident, clearing our deputies of any wrongdoing. Since there is a potential pending civil litigation, we cannot comment much more into the matter at this time. We do however, look forward to having the entirety of the evidence provided and heard in a court setting at some point.”
