(FOX Carolina) - Ben & Jerry's has announced a partnership with Netflix, and with it, the launch of their newest flavor: Netflix & Chilll'd.
The company says the new flavor is an,"indulgent production starring peanut butter ice cream, sweet & salty pretzel swirls & fudge brownies."
The ice cream will be available in both dairy and non-dairy options.
The new flavor is available now in the U.S. in pint-size containers.
Matthew McCarthy, CEO of Ben & Jerry’s, says, “This is the perfect pairing between Ben & Jerry’s and Netflix, to bring more magic to millions of fans across the globe.”
