Williamston, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Saturday July 27, a car show will be held at the Anderson Motor Speedway to benefit a man seriously injured in a crash back on June 1 at the Greenville Pickens Speedway.
Darrell Meinders, who was seriously injured and suffered burns from the crash, had to be flown to the Augusta Burn Center for treatment.
Brandon Castle, organizer of the car show set in July, says that all proceeds will be donated to Darrell's family to help cover medical costs.
Castle says the car show will be open to all years, makes and models of vehicles and people interested in showing a vehicle only have to pay a $20 entry fee.
The show will start at 10 a.m. and feature music and be a family friendly event. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and silent auction featuring items donated by local businesses.
We're told admission to the car show will be free, but donations are encouraged help benefit the family.
The Blood Connection will also be on hand for people to donate at their bloodmobile.
If you or someone you know is interested in donating anything for the auction, you can reach Brandon Castle at 864-907-7896.
