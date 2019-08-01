SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The man who made headlines for being arrested as part of a major drug trafficking ring days after he purchased all of an Upstate Girl Scout troop’s cookie inventory has pleaded guilty after he was caught trying to orchestrate the killing of the prosecutor and a witness in his case.
United States Attorney Sherri A. Lydon announced Thursday that Detric McGowan, aka “Fat,” 46, of Piedmont pleaded guilty for participating in a drug conspiracy involving cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and tramadol; possessing a kilogram or more of heroin with the intent to distribute; conspiring to launder money; obstruction of justice/witness tampering; and obstruction of justice/retaliation.
McGowan was arrested along with a list of co-defendants after they were indicted in February.
Evidence in the hearing showed that McGowan’s drug trafficking ring was responsible for the distribution of in excess of $1 million dollars’ worth of heroin, cocaine, and/or fentanyl in the Upstate and beyond. seized in excess of 20 kilograms of heroin and approximately $1 million during the investigation. McGowan was indicted along with several co-conspirators in February 2019 and taken into custody.
Lydon said McGowan also had conversations with a fellow inmate about having the prosecutor and a witness in his case killed.
“This person alerted law enforcement to the threat and an immediate investigation began,” Lydon said in a news release. “The evidence showed that McGowan had become frustrated with his legal position and desired his prosecutor and a witness killed. McGowan was recorded agreeing to pay the person $10,000 to kill the prosecutor and witness and providing information about how to find the targets.”
McGowan also wrote down the name of the witness and a telephone number for the other inmate to carry out the plan.
“McGowan confessed to the FBI of the plot that he had put in motion,” Lydon said.
McGowan will be sentenced at a later date. He faces a minimum sentence of 25 years and can be sentenced to life.
The remaining suspects in the case are awaiting trial.
PREVIOUSLY -
Upstate man who bought $540 worth of Girl Scout cookies is 1 of 11 suspects indicted by DEA for conspiring to import drugs from Mexico
One of the suspects indicted in conspiracy to distribute drugs from Mexico in Upstate operated drug recovery ministry
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.