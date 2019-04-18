SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders will speak in Spartanburg Thursday evening.
Sanders will speak at Mount Moriah Baptist Church on South Church Street.
The U.S. Senator from Vermont is a guest speaker on behalf of the South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus.
The event will be from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Sanders will also host a rally in Greenville on Friday evening.
The rally will be at the Peace Center Amphitheater on West Broad Street. It starts at 5 p.m.
