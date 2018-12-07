Duncan, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office have confirmed that there was an officer involved shooting early Friday morning.
Deputies say while they investigate, Highway 290 from Berry Shoals Road to Reidville Road will be closed for several hours.
Spartanburg District Five Schools released the following statement Friday morning:
TRAFFIC ALERT: a major section of Highway 290 near Spartanburg Community College is CLOSED this morning (Friday, December 7). Students, families and staff who travel 290 to get to school may need to find alternate routes. Please expect heavy traffic and delays. Be safe!
Deputies have asked you to avoid the area if at all possible or seek alternate routes while they investigate.
We'll update with more information as it becomes available.
