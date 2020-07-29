(FOX Carolina) - Best Buy has announced its retail stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day in 2020.
Other major retailers like Target and Walmart have also announced plans to remain closed on Thanksgiving this year.
CNN reports the operating plan changes are coming as the coronavirus pandemic is changing how customers buy goods: Shopping more online and less in store.
Best buy says they plan to offer holiday sales earlier than ever as well.
