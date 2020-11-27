GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Shoppers were up before the sun to snag deals at Best Buy this Black Friday, even though the store started rolling back prices days before.
Best Buy launched its Black Friday sale on Nov. 22 in the hopes of reducing the typical crowds.
Doors opened at 5 a.m. on Friday. A line of shoppers wrapped around to the store's back corner. People at the front said they'd waited since about 1 a.m.
Shoppers said the line paled in comparison to last year's when the doors opened at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
“[We were] just driving by, just trying to seeing if anyone had an extremely long line. This is one of the shortest that I’ve seen," said shopper Jeremy Harris. “[In] comparison to last year, the line was behind the building at the very opposite end. It was bad.”
Harris got in line at 2:30 a.m., hoping to grab a PS5. Unfortunately for him and the other shoppers who didn't preorder one, Best Buy was already sold out.
There was a steady flow of people going in and out of the store as the morning continued.
Samsung's 70 inch 4K TV was one of the most popular items. Shoppers could grab one at $220 off at $530.
James Goff came out with his friends at 3 a.m. to grab one thinking there would be a bigger crowd.
“[We] thought it’d be crazy, but it’s OK," Goff said. "[We] made it here first so we’re fine.”
Shoppers utilized the curbside pickup option. Hiram Ballesteros said he ordered his TV the night before for pickup.
Ballesteros said he usually avoids the Black Friday crowds, but the curbside option made it more appealing.
“This year, everything happening, I think we have to take more precautions as to what we do from here on out," he said.
