FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2018, file photo, the New York Stock Exchange is bathed in holiday light, in New York. U.S. stocks are slightly lower Thursday morning, Dec. 20, a day after another big plunge rocked markets around the world. Asian and European indexes suffered bigger losses. Stocks have tumbled as investors grow increasingly worried the U.S. could slip into a recession in the next few years. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

 Mark Lennihan

   NEW YORK (AP) -- Dow closes up more than 1,000 points in best day for Wall Street in 10 years as stocks rally back from Christmas Eve beating.

