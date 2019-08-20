Left behind bunny
(Chick-fil-A)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- An Upstate Chick-fil-A franchise is attempting to reunite a stuffed bunny with it's owner, they posted on social.

The bunny was left behind by a customer on Tuesday, August 20th, according to the post. 

The employees promise the furry friend is in good hands until the owner comes back to claim it. 

The owner can claim their lost friend at the location in Cherrydale Point, according to the post. 

MORE NEWS

Never truly gone: Nebraska teen honors late military father in touching senior photos

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.