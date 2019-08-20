GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- An Upstate Chick-fil-A franchise is attempting to reunite a stuffed bunny with it's owner, they posted on social.
The bunny was left behind by a customer on Tuesday, August 20th, according to the post.
The employees promise the furry friend is in good hands until the owner comes back to claim it.
The owner can claim their lost friend at the location in Cherrydale Point, according to the post.
