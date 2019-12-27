CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Dale Earnhardt Jr. gave his wife a classic car for Christmas.
“Yes y’all, Dale Jr. surprised me with a 1966 El Camino,” Amy Earnhardt posted on Instagram on Christmas morning.
The relic from the bygone car-truck hybrid line is cherry red with chrome rims.
Earmhardt said in her Instagram post, she had wanted an El Camino for as long as she can remember.
“Now let’s go to Home Goods and fill this baby up,” the post concluded.
