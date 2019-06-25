(FOX Carolina) -- Dog the Bounty Hunter's Wife, Beth Chapman currently is in a medically induced coma as a result of her battling throat cancer, in a Hawaiian hospital, news outlet, TMZ reports.
TMZ says that Beth Chapman is not expected to recover, and now the family is preparing for the worst, they learned from a family source.
The man known as "Dog the Bounty Hunter" posted an image to his Twitter account which showed his wife's hand resting on what appears to be a hospital bed, complimenting her nails.
"You all know how she is about HER NAILS !!," the tweet read.
In September 2017 the couple used the official Facebook account to confirm a report that she had been diagnosed with Stage 2 throat cancer.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we keep you updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.