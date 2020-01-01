GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) --
The Better Business Bureau is warning Greenville customers that may have had contact with a fraudulent company called 193mac.store, according to a press release.
The Better Business Bureau or BBB is a non-profit organization that upholds a standard for fair practice. After the organization initiated a two-week investigation, they believe this company to be a scam.
The BBB reports that a first glance, the website seems legitimacy, but it is not registered in any government records. The phone number was found not to be listed to a physical address, the BBB says.
Complainants and representatives from the BBB report making numerous attempts to contact the 193mac.store support system email, with no cooperation from the business.
The charges for the purchases were traced to a bank in Missouri.
Since then, the domain has suspended the site while the investigation continues.
BBB is recommending that consumers do not solicit any contact or business with the fraudulent company.
For more information on the Better Business Bureau and how it serves the Upstate, call (864) 242-5052 or visit bbb.org.
