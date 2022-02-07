ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - We are spotlighting a Black business every Monday of Black History Month.
We begin with Exceptional Confections, a bakery in The Anderson Mall.
Owner Brandon Goldsmith says it all started with his coworkers falling in love with the treats he brought to work.
“I actually baked my first pound cake about eight years ago," Goldsmith said, "I got my few slices out of it. I took the rest to work at the job I was working at at the time, passed it out, and people loved it."
Goldsmith says it was a dream he stumbled upon. The employees in the building couldn't get enough of his sweets.
“My home eventually turned into a bakery. So, I was like, 'if I’m going to do this, it’s time to do it for real,'" said Goldsmith.
The stars aligned: a space opened at The Anderson Mall. Goldsmith received some equipment donated from a bakery that was already closing. And he went for his dream.
He partnered with his friend of almost 20 years, Antoine Pruitt.
“Brandon had the dream," Pruitt said, “So, I just jumped right in. And I’m a big believer in helping to push my friends and the people that I'm around. So, I said, 'Why not?' So, I quit my full-time job to come do this.”
Thus, Exceptional Confections was born. Customers, like Kyla Smith, keep coming back.
“It’s important to support black-owned businesses. And so, the fact that they were able to even establish a room here is the best thing. And I feel like they've been getting such good business because of that," Smith said.
Pruitt says there's power behind these pies.
“A lady walked up a few weeks ago. And when she walked up, she said that she was depressed and if we had anything for depression. So, I was like, ‘Sugar we ain’t got nothing for depression. We don’t have a prescription, but we do have some sweets and we have a prayer for you,'" Pruitt said.
And Pruitt says that customer came back to say she felt better.
Goldsmith says it's the love that makes his treats different than other bakeries.
“I love what I do. I have a love for sweets," Goldsmith said, "What we do—the reason why I wanted to go retail is because I wanted people to have somewhere to come to pick up something; not from the grocery store, not something that has been frozen. Our treats, our sweets have never touched a freezer. Everything is fresh.”
Smith says her favorite are the chocolate cupcakes.
"Perfect. It just melts literally in your mouth," said Smith.
Follow Exceptional Confections on social media:
Instagram - @ExceptionalConfections
Facebook: Exceptional Confections
The bakery is located inside of the Anderson Mall, right in front of Journey's. They're open Thursday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. On Sundays, they're open from noon until 4 p.m. They are closed on Mondays.
