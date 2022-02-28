A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2022 Gray Television, Inc.
BHM: Black Business Spotlight - Fit & Curvy by Caramel
- Tresia Bowles
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Fit & Curvy by Caramel is our final Black business Monday spotlight for Black History Month.
When owner Courtney Lyles lost 50 pounds, her fellow gym rats wanted to know how she did it.
So much so, that she started her own gym to show other women, like her, how to get their dream bodies.
“I want all people to know that, yes, Black women work out, but it’s not just catering to Black women. It’s catering to all women," Lyles said.
Lyles is a living example. She says she went from a size 12 to a size six, in six months.
“I started my fitness journey, probably, about six years ago, because I was overweight," Lyles said, "My dad and my mom had high blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol.”
The Centers for Disease control says African Americans are at higher risk for those conditions. It motivated her to do something about her health.
Lyles turned her weight loss journey into a lifestyle. However, after training to be an instructor, life hit Lyles heavier than any weight ever could.
“Unfortunately, January 1, 2020, I was raped at gunpoint," said Lyles.
Unwavering—she didn't quit. She moved her clients from the gym, where she was assaulted, to her home.
“My clientele went from 20 to 40 to 50 within a few months," Lyles said, "And I kept saying, 'I can’t have all these people coming in my house, these strangers.'”
That's when she started Fit & Curvy by Caramel, in Spartanburg. Women kept telling Lyles they want to get in shape without the body builder physique. So, she created a workout just for them. She calls it "snatching guts and building butts."
“My biggest competition is Dr. Miami. Plastic surgery is the biggest. So, what I do is, I make sure I give people that look—like they've been to Dr. Miami," Lyles said.
She also provides a place where women can feel safe and inspired.
“I celebrate Black history every day of the year. I walk in Black excellence," said Lyles, "And I want everyone that comes through these doors to walk that same walk that I do.”
Lyles plans to expand her gym to new locations and move the Spartanburg locations to a larger facility.
Today's FOX Carolina Flash Briefing
Stay up-to-date on what's happening around the Upstate and the Mountains throughout the day with FOX Carolina
Most Popular Stories
- FOX Carolina News Staff
- Posted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.