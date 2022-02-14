This week, we take you to Greer; where a food truck called '87 Flavors is so popular, they're constantly selling out their orders.
We talked to the owner, Pierre Gwynn about what makes his meals special.
Customer Kadeem Swindler stopped by for the first time to surprise his parents for Valentines' Day.
“I ordered four, different plates," Swindler said, “You always have to support your own people.”
Swindler says he missed the deadline the first time he tried to order from '87 Flavors.
“I’ve tried to order about three times. And it has been sold out. So, he was telling me, 'You’ve got to order a day ahead,'" said Swindler.
The demand behind the food, other than the flavor, is driven by social media and word of mouth. Gwynn says the internet encouraged him to start the business in the first place.
“I started just posting my home food on my social media. And I got a lot of feedback," said Gwynn, "And people were suggesting that I start a restaurant.”
Facebook is how Swindler found them.
“I kept seeing people posting it, and whatnot," Swindler said, "So, I was like, 'OK! I’m going to go ahead and grab some.'”
Gwynn says the reach has people from other states coming to Greer. He says, once, some customers drove from Greenville, NC—a five-hour drive—to get a taste. And there are only two people behind the window: Gwynn and his girlfriend.
“I put a little love into it. I also create my own seasonings," said Gwynn, "So, that’s the major ingredients that go into it that make it stand out from others.”
Gwynn runs the truck full time, adding new recipes when he can. And he never takes it for granted.
“It’s really important to support Black businesses because, at one point in time, Blacks couldn't have businesses," Gwynn said.
If you'd like to try '87 Flavors, be sure to pre-order after 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. You choose your pick-up time for the following afternoon on their website.
Order online here.
