BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Belton-Honea Path High School announced Wednesday the passing of a student.
The school announced the passing of Jatias Patterson on Facebook. He was described as a quiet, kind and well-mannered student with an infectious smile and laugh.
The school posted the following statement:
"Jatias will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
This is a sad day for our entire ASD2 as we are grieving the loss of a student. Additional counselors are available to offer support for our students and staff. During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with his family."
MORE NEWS: Haywood Co. Emergency Services extends cleanup hotline deadline
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.