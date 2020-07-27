Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Beginning today, two grocery chains in the Upstate will require shoppers to wear masks if they want to enter the store.
Aldi and BI-LO both say the move is being made to ensure the health and safety of customers and employees.
Beginning Monday, July 27, the stores will require face coverings for anyone wishing to enter to shop.
The companies say the decision was made as the majority of stores were already under either a local or state government mandate.
BI-LO parent company Southeastern Grocers said,"We believe that the enforcement should be placed upon our state and federally elected officials, and we will continue to work with our peers in the retail industry to advocate for this sensible mandate to be passed into law to remove the burden from employers and their heroic frontline associates."
Aldi is encouraging customers that are unable or unwilling to wear face coverings to visit shop.aldi.us for grocery delivery or curbside pickup.
