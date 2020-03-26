GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Bi-Lo and Harris Teeter will join Publix in installing plexiglass dividers between cashiers and customers and a precaution against coronavirus.
Publix announced their plan on Wednesday and the parent companies of Bi-Lo and Harris Teeter announced their plans on Thursday.
Publix
A Publix spokesperson said stores will be installing plexiglass at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies. Installations will begin this weekend, and should be finished within two weeks.
Maria Brous, Director of Communications for Publix, also added this statement on Publix's additional precautions:
As part of our general response to COVID-19 we have already implemented a heightened disinfection program focusing on high-touch surfaces like touch pads, door and drawer handles, phones and computers. We have also taken additional in-store measures, such as suspending food demonstrations, to focus on the health and safety of our associates, our customers and our community. Additionally, we have adjusted stores hours (8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in all stores) to allow for additional preventive sanitation and restocking of product on shelves before reopening the next day. And we have designated a senior shopping hour on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7 a.m. Publix pharmacies are also opened during this time to best serve our customers.
Harris Teeter
A spokesperson said the supermarket chain is installing protective shields at check stands, Customer Service, and pharmacy counters. The construction is expected to be finished by Thursday.
Bi-Lo
Southern Grocers announced that its store chains, which include Bi-Lo will take these new measures to protect workers and customers amid the coronavirus pandemic:
- In protective Plexiglas partitions at all store registers, customer service desks and pharmacies counters by April 3.
- All local BI-LO stores will implement additional social distancing protocols, in accordance with CDC guidance, to maintain a 6-foot distance between customers and associates floor markers will be added.
- All BI-LO stores will continue to offer modified store and pharmacy hours to provide the cleanest, safest possible store experience. All stores will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
- Storeswill continue to expeditiously hire individuals who have been affected by restricted working hours and layoffs – including those in the hospitality and restaurant industry
