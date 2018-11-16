(FOX Carolina) - Bi-Lo is offering customers a deal on turkeys this weekend ahead on Thanksgiving.
The supermarket chain announced Friday that on Saturday and Sunday only, Nov. 17-18, customers can purchase one Frozen Honeysuckle Grade A Turkey of any size and weight for only $5 with an additional purchase of $30 or more.
The deal is only available while supplies last.
Bi-Lo pharmacy customers also can receive a free Grade A Honeysuckle Frozen Turkey through Nov. 21 when they receive a no-cost flu shot at any in-store pharmacy, with a qualifying insurance plan. See your store pharmacy for additional details on that offer.
All BI-LO stores will open at their normal hours and close at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
