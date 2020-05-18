Jacksonville, FL (FOX Carolina) - Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Bi-Lo, Fresco y Mas, Harvey's Supermarket and Winn-Dixie made the announcement it raised more than $1.28 million in five dollar donation bags to support local food banks across the southeast.
The company says along with the SEG Gives Foundation, nearly 258,000, $5 hunger relief bags were donated to Feeding America. The donation will help provide meals to individuals throughout the southeast who are facing hunger due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SEG says the donation was made possible through customer donations received between May 5-15 at all store registers. The program allowed customers to purchase a contactless $5 hunger relief bag that contained non-perishable food items.
“The Feeding America network of food banks serves children, families and seniors who are facing hunger every day, but right now the need is at an all-time high. We are so very thankful for the donation from Southeastern Grocers and its customers. With this donation we will have the opportunity to help provide more food to our neighbors across the U.S.,” said Lauren Biedron, VP of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America.
Back in March, the SEG Gives Foundation donated $250,000 to Feeding America to help its network of food banks urgently provide much-needed support to people currently facing hunger.
Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said, “We are grateful for the giving hearts of our customers and associates who recognize the needs in our communities and are able to make an impact in meaningful ways."
