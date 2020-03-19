(FOX Carolina) - BI-LO is making several changes to meet customer demands and sanitation concerns amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Those steps include closing stores at 8 p.m. and limiting the number of specific items customers can buy in order to better keep hygiene and healthcare items in stock.
Below is a statement on the matter from Joe Caldwell, Senior Manager of Corporate Communications for Southeastern Grocers:
Southeastern Grocers is laser focused and we're taking all necessary steps to help our customers navigate this unprecedented situation. Our decades of disaster response and hurricane preparation have strengthened both our capacity and capability in providing for our customers and communities during unpredictable times. Our well-experienced supply chain team is updating our stocking plans throughout each day to ensure, to the best of our ability, that the products our customers need are on the shelf.
Due to our customers’ heightened needs for preparation, we’ve seen an increase in categories such as household cleaning, personal cleaning, first aid, facial tissue and respiratory care. In light of this, we are limiting customers to two items each on these products, so we can ensure each customer can meet their respective needs. As the situation unfolds, we're also seeing a steady increase in fresh and frozen food categories as well. Our stores remain stocked and our associates are well prepared.
We will keep our communities informed in a timely manner and continue to operate with precision to deliver shopping experiences our customers can always count on. For more information on the steps BI-LO is currently taking to serve our customers while also ensuring their health and safety, please find a message from our President and CEO Anthony Hucker here.
RELATED: Bi-Lo & Publix offering special hours for only seniors to shop amid coronavirus outbreak
