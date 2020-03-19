Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - BI-LO and Publix stores will begin offering special operating hours for seniors and others who are at high-risk of contracting the coronavirus, according to news releases issued Thursday.
PUBLIX
Publix said they will designate Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, between 7 – 8 a.m., as senior shopping hours for customers age 65 and over. This will begin on March 24 and continue until further notice. Publix Pharmaces will also open at 7 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for senior customers
BI-LO
Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores announced it would offer modified store hours for older members of the community.
The move comes as more and more stores are taking action to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and designate special shopping hours to seniors and high-risk customers.
The company says seniors will be allowed in from 8 a.m. - 9 a.m. Monday through Fridays in all stores. In addition to this, all pharmacy locations will open at 8 a.m. on weekdays to provide prescription refills, influenza and pneumonia vaccines and customer counseling
The grocer asks all customers to respect this time given to the elderly and other high-risk community members to allow them the comfort of purchasing necessary products in a safe environment.
BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores will also be working to hire individuals who have been affected by restricted working hours and layoffs.
The company says the modified store and pharmacy hours will provide clean, safe shopping environments as well as employment opportunities for those in need throughout the Southeast.
Other stores that have announced modified shopping hours include Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, Fresh Market, Ingles, and Dollar General.
