GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Bi-Lo announced on Friday it was pulling a brand of dairy products from its store shelves after an undercover video which purportedly shows abuse at a dairy farm went viral.
The video was reportedly filmed by an Animal Recovery Mission investigator at Fair Oaks Farms, and depicts employees kicking, pushing and slamming to the ground newborn calves that did not nurse from the artificial rubber nipple during the feeding process.
The video also reportedly shows employees stabbing and hitting calves with steel rebars and branding irons.
The farm is one that produces Fairlife milk products, a brand owned by Coca-Cola.
Bi-Lo announced Friday that stores would stop selling Fairlife Milk.
“At Bi-Lo, we believe all animals should be cared for and treated humanely, to protect their health, the health of those who raise and harvest them, and to contribute to safe food for our customers. In light of recent news regarding Fair Oaks Farms, we are pulling all Fairlife products from our shelves immediately,” the company posted on Facebook.
Fairlife Also released this statement on actions it is taking after the video surfaced:
Like those of you who love our products, we were devastated by the abuse that was recently discovered at Fair Oaks Farms, one of our supplying farms. Since fairlife was founded in 2012, we have strived to uphold our farming values centered around sustainability, transparency and animal care.
In recent days, it has become clear that while we have practices in place that are meant to prevent this kind of behavior among our supplying farms, these practices have clearly failed you and us.
We have taken immediate action to address the situation at Fair Oaks Farms and to protect animals at all supplying farms, including:
- Suspended Deliveries – Immediately upon learning of the situation, we suspended all milk deliveries from Fair Oaks Farms. Until new assurances are in place, no milk from the dairy in the video will be included in fairlife, LLC products.
- Training – We are increasing our investment in robust animal welfare training and support programs for all supplying farms to ensure consistent policy awareness and adherence, including annual re-certification requirements.
- Audit Frequency – We have significantly increased the number of animal welfare audits we require for suppliers to 24 audits per year, all of which will be unannounced.
- Enforcement – We are demanding our supplying farms institute a zero-tolerance policy for animal abuse. Individuals who violate this policy must be terminated and referred to law enforcement for further investigation.
In this case, Fair Oaks Farms has terminated the individuals who did not adhere to the farm’s practices. They are cooperating with law enforcement officers, and we will continue to hold anyone associated with this issue responsible for their actions.
While Fair Oaks Farms is just one of 30 farms that contributes to fairlife’s total milk supply, any single instance of abuse is unacceptable. Please watch the video below for a reaction from Mike McCloskey regarding the next steps for Fair Oaks Farms.
