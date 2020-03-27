(FOX Carolina) -- Southern Grocers, a parent company and home of BI-LO announced today that they will extend shopping hours on Mondya and Tuesday to add a special shopping hour from 8-9 p.m. dedicated to healthcare providers and first responders, according to a press release.
Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said, “At Southeastern Grocers, we are a people first company and we are dedicated to being there for the community when they need us most. Our first responders and healthcare providers are working extra-long hours to take care of the community and we want to do our part to take care of them. Beginning this Monday, all of our stores will remain open from 8-9 p.m. every Monday and Tuesday to allow these heroic individuals the opportunity to stock up on fresh food and essential items. We ask that our customers be respectful of this time we have dedicated to our frontline warriors.”
This will take place every Monday and Tuesday from now on from 8-9 p.m. at all BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores.
MORE NEWS - Trump signs historic $2 trillion stimulus package that will provide payments to most Americans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.