SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Converse University is mourning the loss of interim president Jeffrey Barker who died in a fatal bicycle crash on Wednesday evening.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a bicyclist was traveling north on Meadowbrook Road near Cherry Hill Road when they ran off the right side of the roadway.
The bicyclist was later identified as 64-year-old Jeffrey Harrison Barker of Spartanburg.
South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office are investigating this incident.
Converse University released the following statement:
"We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Converse’s 11th President, Jeffrey H. Barker. Dr. Barker suddenly and tragically was taken away from us last evening, July 21, 2021, in a fatal bicycle crash in Spartanburg. As we mourn this loss together, we also send our love and heartfelt condolences to Dr. Barker’s wife Jan, and their son Sam."
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.
