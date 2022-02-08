PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A bicyclist was killed while riding on a Pickens County roadway Monday night.
Troopers say the crash was reported around 8:40 p.m. on Breazeale Road near Country Club Road.
The cyclist was hit by the driver of a Honda CRV traveling the same direction, according to Highway Patrol.
The name of the cyclist has not yet been released.
The crash remains under investigation.
