UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officials with the City of Union Department of Public Safety confirmed that a bicyclist died after colliding with a vehicle on Old Buffalo Rd. on Wednesday.
According to the department, the incident happened at around 3;30 p.m.
The Union County Coroner's Office confirmed that it was also called to the scene.
Officials say that the bicyclist was pronounced dead on scene. The incident is still under investigation, according to a release from the department.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Oconee Co. deputies arrest man for criminal sexual conduct with minor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.