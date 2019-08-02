SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - A bicyclist was taken to the hospital by ambulance after a collision in Oconee County Friday afternoon, the coroner said.
Coroner Karl Addis said his office is not investigating the crash but one person was injured.
The crash happened on Bountyland Road near Chetola Drive just after noon, according to the SC Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the roadway was blocked after the crash.
The coroner did not know the victim's condition.
No other details were immediately available.
MORE NEWS - 2nd annual "Stuff a Cruiser" campaign happening this weekend in Greer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.