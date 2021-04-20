WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the conviction of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd “can be a giant step forward” for the nation in the fight against systemic racism. Biden spoke from the White House alongside Vice President Kamala Harris, with the pair calling for Congress to act swiftly to address policing reform. “It’s not enough,” Biden said of the verdict. “We can’t stop here.” Harris said, “A measure of justice isn’t the same as equal justice.” Biden spoke after telephoning Floyd’s family, telling them, “We’re all so relieved.”
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's FOX Carolina Flash Briefing
Stay up to date on what's happening around the Upstate and the Mountains throughout the day with FOX Carolina's audio flash briefings
Most Popular Stories
Woman charged in hit-and-run that killed Spartanburg teen posted on Facebook saying she was hit by 18-wheeler
- Anisa Snipes, Alvieann Chandler, Zach Prelutsky
- Posted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.