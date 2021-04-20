APTOPIX George Floyd Officer Trial Biden

President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the White House in Washington, after former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 Evan Vucci

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the conviction of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd “can be a giant step forward” for the nation in the fight against systemic racism. Biden spoke from the White House alongside Vice President Kamala Harris, with the pair calling for Congress to act swiftly to address policing reform. “It’s not enough,” Biden said of the verdict. “We can’t stop here.” Harris said, “A measure of justice isn’t the same as equal justice.” Biden spoke after telephoning Floyd’s family, telling them, “We’re all so relieved.”

