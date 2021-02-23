WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s early efforts to resurrect the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are getting a chilly early response from Tehran. Though few expected a breakthrough in the first month of the new administration, Iran’s tough line suggests a difficult road ahead. The administration has made several significant overtures to Iran in its first weeks in office, but the Iranians have all but shunned the outreach. They have already rejected Biden’s opening gambit: a U.S. return to the deal from which President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018 if Iran resumes full compliance with its obligations under the accord.
Biden attempt to resurrect Iran nuke deal off to bumpy start

