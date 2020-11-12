Biden-Chief of Staff

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2014 file photo, Ebola coordinator Ron Klain listens as President Barack Obama speaks to the media about the government's Ebola response in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Joe Biden has chosen his longtime adviser Ron Klain to reprise his role as his chief of staff, installing an aide with decades of experience across. That's according to a person familiar with the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 on condition of anonymity to avoid preempting an official announcement.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

 Jacquelyn Martin

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has chosen his longtime adviser Ron Klain to reprise his role as his chief of staff.

Biden suggested Wednesday he chose Klain for the position because his longtime experience in Washington had prepared him for such challenges.

Biden says Klain's “deep, varied experience and capacity to work with people all across the political spectrum” is what he needs in a White House chief of staff.

The choice of Klain underscores the effort the incoming Biden administration will place on the coronavirus response from Day One.

Klain served as coordinator to the Ebola response during the 2014 outbreak.

Klain says he's “honored by the President-elect’s confidence."

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

