WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden has cleared the 270-vote mark needed to win the presidency with California's 55 electoral votes. The voting milestone came late Monday when California electors affirmed Biden's massive 5 million-vote win last month in the nation's largest state. The Electoral College took on added importance this year because of President Donald Trump's refusal to concede he lost his race for reelection.
