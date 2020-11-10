Biden wants to see masks mandated in all 50 states. These are the ones that don't require them

President-elect Joe Biden holds a protective mask as he speaks to the media after receiving a briefing from the transition COVID-19 advisory board. Biden has said he wants every state to require masks.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden is championing the Obama administration’s signature health care law as it goes before the Supreme Court in a case that could overturn it.

The president-elect is delivering an Affordable Care Act speech on Tuesday, the day the high court will hear arguments on its merits.

The Supreme Court ruled eight years ago to leave intact the essential components of the law known as Obamacare.

But the court is now controlled 6-3 by a conservative majority.

Biden's speech reflects the importance he is putting on health care as he prepares to take office in January amid the worst pandemic in more than a century.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.