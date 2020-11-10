WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden is championing the Obama administration’s signature health care law as it goes before the Supreme Court in a case that could overturn it.
The president-elect is delivering an Affordable Care Act speech on Tuesday, the day the high court will hear arguments on its merits.
The Supreme Court ruled eight years ago to leave intact the essential components of the law known as Obamacare.
But the court is now controlled 6-3 by a conservative majority.
Biden's speech reflects the importance he is putting on health care as he prepares to take office in January amid the worst pandemic in more than a century.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.