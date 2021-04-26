(AP) - The Biden administration is expanding a program to feed up to 34 million schoolchildren during the summer months. The expanded program uses funds from the coronavirus relief package approved in March.
The Agriculture Department is announcing Monday it will continue through the summer a payments program that replaced school meals because the pandemic left many children with virtual classes.
Families of eligible children would receive $6.82 per child for each weekday. That adds up to $375 per child over the summer months.
The program reflects the Biden administration's attempts to nearly stamp out child poverty. Conservative critics say the spending, if made permanent, could undermine the willingness of poorer Americans to work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.