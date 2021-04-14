IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — President Biden faces an uphill battle as he tries to push for more state laws that would allow authorities to temporarily disarm people who are considered a danger to themselves or others. State lawmakers, governors of both parties and former President Donald Trump embraced the so-called red flag laws after the 2018 mass shooting that killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida. Florida and several other states adopted such laws that year, hailing them as a way to prevent suicides, domestic violence and mass shootings. But momentum for the legislation has stalled after intense pushback.
Biden faces long odds in push for more state 'red flag' laws
