WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is promising that “we're going to get right to work” and is downplaying concerns that President Donald Trump’s refusal to acknowledge his victory could undermine national security.
Trump has blocked his Democratic rival from receiving the intelligence briefings traditionally shared with incoming presidents, according to someone with knowledge of the situation but not authorized to disclose private conversations.
Asked about the Republican resistance on Tuesday, Biden said it “does not change the dynamic at all in what we’re able to do.”
He said additional intelligence briefings “would be useful,” but “We don’t see anything slowing us down, quite frankly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.