ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- As Vice President Mike Pence is set to headline Congressman Jeff Duncan's fundraiser event, former Vice President Biden will be holding a counter presidential campaign event in Anderson, S.C.
The event will be held at Welfare Baptist Church, along 2106 Bolt Drive in Belton, S.C. It will be held Monday, August 26th, from 6 to 8 p.m.
