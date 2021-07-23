COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Biden-Harris administration provided $841,993 dollars to support vaccination efforts in South Carolina, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
The HHS said the purpose of the funds is to "combat COVID-19 misinformation by developing and implementing additional vaccine confidence and outreach efforts".
The following locations in South Carolina will receive funding:
- Charleston
- Cherokee County (Cherokee Community Care in Gaffney)
- Marion
- Oconee (Blue Ridge Pediatrics)
- Union (Primary Care of Union)
The funding was made available by the American Rescue Plan and is being administered by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), said the HHS.
“Rural health clinics play a crucial role in supporting our national vaccination effort to defeat COVID-19,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra in a news release. “This funding will give trusted messengers in rural communities the tools they need to counsel patients on how COVID-19 vaccines can help protect them and their loved ones.”
