WILMINGTON, DE (FOX Carolina) - Former Vice President Joe Biden is now President-elect after securing the number of electoral votes Saturday to defeat President Donald Trump in the presidential race and on Saturday night, he and Vice President-elect laid out their plans to lead America for the next four years.
The AP on Saturday morning projected Biden to win in Pennsylvania, one of the battleground states where the two candidates had been neck-and-neck as votes were still being counted days after the election.
By AP's count, Biden has earned 290 electoral votes while Trump earned 214.
Vice president-elect Kamala Harris spoke to America about their win shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday
"We the people have the power to build a better future, and when our very democracy was on the ballot in this election, the very soul of America at stake, with the world watching, you ushered in a new day for America," Harris told the crowd.
Harris spoke about women's voting rights, and noted that on the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage, "Joe Biden had the audacity to break one of the most substantial barriers that exists in our country to select a woman as his vice president."
Harris added, "I may be the first woman to become vice president but I won’t be the last."
Biden took the podium ten minutes later, telling supporters he will be taking the office after winning more votes than any other candidate in history.
Biden said he would strive to create unity among Americans.
"I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify," he said.
“I don’t see red states and blue states, but the United States,” Biden then added.
Biden said America is all about the people, and so will his administration.
Biden also thanked his wife, Jill, and told America's teachers it was a great day for them.
“You’re going to have one of your own in the White House," Biden said.
Biden also had a message for supporters of President Trump: “For all those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand the disappointment tonight, I've lost a few times myself. It’s time to put aside the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, and see each other again."
He added, "Let's give each other a chance."
Biden said his work will begin with getting COVID-19 under control.
He said on Monday he will name a team of experts and scientists as a transition team who will have an action plan in place by Inauguration Day.
Biden said the plan would be “built on bedrock science” and “constructed out of compassion, empathy and concern.”
Meanwhile, President Trump has not yet conceded and has vowed to contest some of the election results in court.
