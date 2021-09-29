WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden appears determined to strike agreement with two wavering Democratic senators over his big $3.5 trillion government overhaul. That likely means trims for the measure, which will collapse without their support. Biden canceled a Wednesday trip to Chicago to keep negotiating with members of his own party. Attention is focused on Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona to articulate what size package they can live with. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi indicated she may shelve a Thursday vote on a companion $1 trillion public works bill without movement on Biden's package. Meanwhile, Congress moved closer to resolving a separate issue over keeping the government funded past Thursday's fiscal yearend.
