FILE- In this Feb. 22, 2010, file photo then-Defense Undersecretary for Policy Michele Flournoy, left, talks with Marines Lt. Gen. John Paxton, director for operations, the Joint Staff, talk on Capitol Hill in Washington. Flournoy, a politically moderate Pentagon veteran, is regarded by U.S. officials and political insiders as a top choice for President-elect Joe Bide to choose to head the Pentagon. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

 Manuel Balce Ceneta

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is expected to take a historic step and select a woman to head the Pentagon for the first time.

The move would shatter one of the few remaining barriers to women in the department and the presidential Cabinet. U.S. officials and political insiders regard Michele Flournoy as a top choice for the job.

She is a politically moderate Pentagon veteran and is seen as a steady hand who favors strong military cooperation abroad.

Her front-runner status was confirmed by officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters.

