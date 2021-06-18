WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is making clear that President Joe Biden is opposed to letting the federal gasoline tax rise at the rate of inflation to help pay for an infrastructure package that a bipartisan group of 21 senators is trying to craft. The gas tax increase was part of an early package that called for $579 billion in new spending on roads, bridges, rail and public transit. It’s unclear if it will make the final cut. White House spokesman Andrew Bates says Biden “is simply not going to allow Congress to raise taxes on those who suffered the most.”
