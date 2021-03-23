WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats say they are pushing toward a vote on expanded gun control measures as the nation reels from its second mass shooting in a week. President Joe Biden says “we have to act,” but prospects for any major changes were dim, for now, in the closely divided Congress. In brief remarks responding to the shooting, Biden urged Congress to move quickly to close the loopholes in the background check system and also to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed Tuesday morning to bring House-passed legislation that would require background checks for most all gun sales and transfers to the Senate floor, whether it will pass or not. The attack in Colorado killed 10 people, including a police officer.
Biden says 'we have to act' after Colorado mass shooting
