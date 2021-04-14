WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the Sept. 11 attacks “cannot explain” why U.S. forces should remain in Afghanistan 20 years later and that “it is time for American troops to come home” from the country’s longest war. Biden plans a speech to the nation later Wednesday and the White House has released excerpts of the address. Biden says the U.S. cannot continue to pour resources into an intractable war and expect different results. Biden says, "I am now the fourth American president to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan. Two Republicans. Two Democrats. I will not pass this responsibility to a fifth.”
Biden to detail pullout plans for last troops in Afghanistan
- By AAMER MADHANI, LOLITA C. BALDOR and ELLEN KNICKMEYER
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's FOX Carolina Flash Briefing
Stay up to date on what's happening around the Upstate and the Mountains throughout the day with FOX Carolina's audio flash briefings
Most Popular Stories
'Nothing about this makes sense right now' - SC sheriff says after NFL player reportedly killed 5 people, took his own life
- Dal Kalsi, Anisa Snipes
- Posted
- By MICHELLE LIU Associated Press/Report for America
- Posted
- Jon Randall, Dal Kalsi
- Posted
- Dal Kalsi
- Posted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.