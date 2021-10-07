FILE - In this June 22, 2016, file photo, the "House on Fire" ruins are shown in Mule Canyon, near Blanding, Utah. President Joe Biden will expand two sprawling national monuments in Utah, the governor said Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. President Donald Trump's administration in 2017 significantly downsized Bears Ears National Monuments and Grand Staircase-Escalante in southern Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)