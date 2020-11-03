WASHINGTON (AP) — Polls were closing across the East Coast Tuesday night as President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden were vying for votes. They were concluding an epic campaign marked by rancor and fear that will influence how the nation confronts a surging pandemic and foundational questions of economic fairness and racial justice. The night began with predictable victories for each candidate, with Trump taking Alabama, Mississippi and Oklahoma and Biden winning Massachusetts, his home state of Delaware and Virginia, a former battleground that has become a Democratic stronghold. It was too early to call the 2020 battlegrounds of Florida, Pennsylvania and Georgia.
